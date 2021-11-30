A Russell County man was arrested Saturday in Tennessee one day after his spouse was found fatally stabbed.
Jordan Coffey, 27, of Russell Springs, was arrested by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department in Cookeville, Tennessee, and lodged into the Putnam County Jail on a warrant obtained by the Kentucky State Police in connection to the death of 38-year-old Glenn Coffey, also of Russell Springs.
According to Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia, at approximately 12:52 p.m. Friday afternoon, detectives were asked to assist Russell Springs Police Department with the investigation of a deceased male found outside his camper with apparent stab wounds, at the Eagles Nest RV Park.
Detectives determined there had been a dispute between the spouses, resulting in KSP seeking the warrant for Jordan Coffey.
KSP Det. Nick Davis is leading the murder investigation, which is ongoing. He was assisted by other KSP personnel, the Russell County Coroner, Russell Springs Police Department and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.
