Safety grant provides equipment for Somerset's wastewater, street departments

The City of Somerset has received a $3,000 safety grant from the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services (KLCIS) that will help provide important equipment for its wastewater and street departments.
For the wastewater department, the grant will fund the purchase of a portable confined space hoist system. This equipment will allow the wastewater team to navigate manholes and confined space entry and retrieval, with the ability to lift or load cargo into those spaces.
The grant will also fund work zone signs, stands, barrels and cones for the street department -- essential safety equipment that protects employees and travelers when road work is taking place.
KLCIS members receive the money, a 50/50 matching grant, as reimbursement for equipment, training and community projects that improve the overall safety and livability of Kentucky cities. KLC has awarded nearly $5 million in safety grants since 1999.
City of Somerset Safety Coordinator Marc Travis thanked KLCIS for the funds and stressed the grant's importance.
"Safety is of the utmost importance for the City of Somerset in every department," Travis said. "Many of our employees perform critical infrastructure work daily. We greatly appreciate the ability provide employees with equipment that helps them do their jobs safely."
KLC Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney said his team is grateful for the steps members take to improve safety and prevent injuries before they happen.
"The KLC safety grant is just one of the many ways we ensure we are investing in our members, their employees, and the communities that make our cities strong," Chaney said.
As Kentucky's largest municipal insurance program, KLCIS helps members increase public safety with several programs and services. KLC insurance also provides a full range of liability, property, workers' compensation, and other municipal insurance products. Additionally, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
