Saint Joseph London has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Shoulder Joint Replacement Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a quality symbol reflecting a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. This marks the first time Saint Joseph London has applied for this shoulder joint replacement surgery designation from The Joint Commission.
"Over the past few years, we have expanded the orthopedic care services to allow patients to get the care they need close to home," said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. "This certification is awarded to health care facilities that demonstrate safe, quality care when undergoing shoulder joint replacement surgery, and we are proud that our team continually provides superior treatment that garners such recognition. Ensuring our patients receive the best care possible is of utmost importance to us, and our patients know they can count on us for high quality care."
The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for shoulder replacement surgery. The Joint Commission evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, and educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
Saint Joseph London underwent a rigorous onsite review where a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
"Shoulder Joint Replacement Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Saint Joseph London for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for joint shoulder replacement surgery patients."
