Salmons joins United Cumberland Bank as market lender

United Cumberland Bank President and CEO, Jim Johnson, announced Wednesday that Matthew Salmons has been named Vice President, Commercial Loan Manager and Market Leader for Pulaski County. Salmons will work primarily out of the Somerset, Ky market, providing close proximity to the region's recent and continuously evolving economic development surge. He will work closely with Chief Credit Officer Michael Bush and serve as an important point of contact for commercial clientele.
"We've seen continued growth not only in our Pulaski Market, but in our commercial lending department as a whole. Matt has a robust and specialized breadth of knowledge and experience to navigate these objectives with thoughtful leadership and expertise. Our commitment to the Pulaski County community remains firm and our growing team in the region reflects that." Johnson stated on the addition.
In addition to commercial loan management, Salmons will work jointly with Residential Loan Officer and Vice President Steve Bray to comprehensively serve the community's ever-increasing demand for mortgage and real estate opportunities.
"It's no secret Somerset is experiencing a boom in economic development which promotes growth in commercial, residential and consumer sectors. The addition of Matt gives us an incredibly well-rounded and talented lending team in Somerset to effectively service the needs of the growing community." Johnson stated.
Civic and regional leaders, along with local business developers, have recently announced numerous commercial projects and expansions in Pulaski County, bringing thousands of employment opportunities to the area. Community banks are an important part of bringing such projects to fruition with their abundant levels of community financial support and unique skillsets in fulfilling the needs of residents and citizens impacted by these opportunities.
"I'm incredibly optimistic as I look to the future with United Cumberland Bank. UCB has a vastly unique culture and value set. This organization has made its priorities clear in its continued investment in its communities and customer experience. I admire the work of the entire UCB family, and I couldn't be happier to be part of delivering on those priorities right here in my hometown of Somerset, Kentucky." Salmons said of joining the company.
United Cumberland Bank, founded in 1906, is a community bank with a specialty in rural community development and reinvestment. UCB serves communities in both Kentucky and Tennessee with branch locations throughout Somerset, Whitley City and Pine Knot, Ky.; Oneida, Huntsville and Jacksboro Tenn.
