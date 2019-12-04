Santa brings Jumper fans a later Christmas Parade start time

In the classic holiday special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Burl Ives sang the familiar tune "Silver and Gold."
At Christmas on the Square this weekend, however, everyone might be talking about Purple and Gold instead.
The start time for the annual Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade has officially been pushed back an hour to accommodate Briar Jumper fans going to Somerset High School's appearance in the Class 2A State Football Championship game in Lexington.
The parade was scheduled originally for 5 p.m., as usual. It will now start at 6 p.m., and go from Meece Middle School west on East Mt. Vernon Street, turning north on College Street, then going down East Oak Street to Main Street, where the parade heads toward the Fountain Square and ends up at the Judicial Center parking lot.
Of course, this means that the other festivities will also be pushed later, including the tree lighting. Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said that may take place closer to 8 p.m. now.
"I think we'll stay on schedule with the parade," said Keck. "Everything will be bumped back close to an hour."
The Briar Jumpers will play Mayfield at 1 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington, home of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. The Jumpers advanced to their sixth state title game by being Breathitt County last Friday.
Keck was happy that the schedule could be changed so that Jumper fans would have time to go to the game and still get back for the Christmas Parade.
"Hopefully, we'll give them a happy welcome back and bring home a state champion to put in the parade," said Keck.
Keck was hopeful that the rescheduling would be possible and is glad all the parties involved were able to work together to make it a reality.
"I want to give a public thanks to (Chamber Executive Director) Bobby Clue and the (Christmas on the Square) committee," said Keck. "It's hard to please everybody, but I think this is truly a win-win.
"I encouraged it, and I'm thankful for it," added Keck, who noted that in addition to himself, "a lot of people" encouraged the time adjustment.
""Bobby and I talked about it and decided it was the best approach," said Keck. "I appreciate him giving me a voice."
