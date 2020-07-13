Several local church youth groups participated in a Prayer Walk in support of local law enforcement Saturday night.
Youths and adults from Denham Street Baptist Church, Pitman Creek Baptist Church and Fishing Creek Baptist Church walked throughout downtown Somerset from the Fountain Square to the Pulaski County Judicial Center, the Pulaski County Courthouse and the Energy Center, offering prayers and singing hymns to honor those who make up the Pulaski Judicial Branch, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Somerset Police Department.
Most were holding signs and U.S. flags with blue stripes to show respect. Many onlookers driving past the gathering offered encouragement by honking their horns.
Denham Street Pastor Jeff Griffith said the gathering was meant to both show support for law enforcement and to be a teaching experience for Pulaski’s youth.
“We wanted it to be a positive thing for our kids and to teach them to respect authority,” he said.
During the event, Griffith explained that Christians believe in social justice, but that doesn’t mean people should go around establishing their own “rule of law.”
He also explained that bad people can be found in every aspect of society – there can be bad police officers and bad preachers alike – but that overall it is possible to find the good in society.
“You’ve got to leave the world a little better than you found it,” he told the group.
Griffith estimated that around 60 young people and 30 adults participated in the walk. Afterwards, the group ate dinner at Denham Street Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.