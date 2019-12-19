Saying good-bye to 'Friends'

Friends Bar and Grill closed its doors this week, but once-owner Terry Branscum says the business is not gone for good, just in the process of being transferred to its new owners.
Branscum said he was not at liberty to say who the new owners were, only that steps were being taken to transfer the business's ABC (Alcohol Beverage Control) license into the new names and that he expected the new management to open the doors in 30 to 60 days.
Branscum's decision to sell wasn't made lightly, he said. He decided to sell due to health reasons.
"I will be fine, I just don't need the stress (of running a restaurant)," he assured the public.
"It's been a hard decision, but I had to do it," he said. "But you've got to make the decision of what is best for yourself."
He added that he needed to step away both due to doctor's orders to reduce stress and as a need to commit time to his family.
It was not a quick decision, either. Branscum said he had been looking to sell for around a year, and had met with seven or eight different groups before this buyer came along.
He expressed appreciation for his customers, saying he felt blessed by those who had stuck with him over the years.
Friends opened in January of 2017, meaning Branscum is bowing out just shy of three years as owner.
He said the hardest part of leaving was knowing it would disrupt the staff - "I had a good crew that really cared about the place," he said - and that it would mean missing out on fixing his annual Christmas dinner this year.
Since opening the restaurant, Branscum has spent Thanksgiving and Christmas days serving meals to those who need it, including the homeless and those who had no one else to spend the holidays with.
He did host a Thanksgiving dinner this year, but the venue will not be hosting one for Christmas.
Branscum said he did plan on continuing with the tradition next year, just from a different location.
"God has led me to do that, and I will keep doing it," he said.
Also, despite not being in charge, Branscum said he will help out the new owners of Friends - or whatever the future name of the business turns out to be - by doing "PR" for them when they open.
"I want them to succeed," Branscum said.
He said that the new owners plan on keeping the same atmosphere for the bar, and he would encourage them to hire back the same employees, saying, "I hope they give them a chance."
For his part, Branscum wouldn't say if he was officially retired, or if he had another plan for his future.
But he did add, with a laugh, "I will not be back in the restaurant or bar business, and you can quote me on that."
