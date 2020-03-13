SCC announces coronovirus-based schedule changes

The shows — hopefully — will go on.
As will regular goings-on at Somerset Community College. But for a while at least, things will be different.
Somerset Community College (SCC) released a statement Friday outlining how they would handle their current semester schedule to accommodate the ongoing push to limit person-to-person interaction that has had a number of colleges and schools close outright, either for a period of weeks or the rest of the semester.
One change is that the benefit theatre event scheduled for Friday, March 20, to support the Mark Isham has been postponed. Updates will be forthcoming regarding the rescheduling of the event.
(Other local student productions have also been postponed, including the Pulaski County High School presentation of "Guys and Dolls" scheduled for March 20-21, and Somerset High School's production of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," which was scheduled for March 26-29. Updates are expected regarding those performances as well.)
As far as regular academic procedures at SCC, President and CEO Dr. Carey Castle released a statement Friday letting students and personnel know what to expect in the weeks ahead. Most classes are cancelled March 16 and 17, with a few exceptions for online courses in session, some clinicals, and some workforce courses. Students should contact instructors with questions in those areas.
Classes will resume Wednesday, march 18 with a temporary alternative schedule, in effect until at least April 3. Instructors will notify students via email and through the class Blackboard shell with details.
"(T)he SCC Crisis Management Team met this morning to determine our next actions to minimize spread of the COVID-19 virus at the college," said Castle. "When we started our pandemic flu plan, we used cues from other areas of the state and region along with current data to help make decisions for our students and employees. We also work closely with our KCTCS system office and the colleges and universities to collect and understand information for our own decisions. (Friday) morning we determined it is time for us to begin a change in delivery of our classes and limit gatherings based on CDC and KY Cabinet for Health and Family Services recommendations."
On March 16 and 17, students should not come to any campus or center for classes during these two days, but may still visit individually for academic or student support but all offices will be observing the social distancing guidelines listed below. Some face-to-face classes will be required. In those cases, effective preventative measures will be taken using social distancing guidelines below.
"Our Crisis Management Core Team is monitoring this issue daily and keeping college leadership and the Crisis Management Team up to date," said Castle. "If additional changes need to happen, the official notification is via SCC email and the SCC website. Social media sites are NOT official notification of SCC actions."
Castle also provided "social distancing guidelines," including keeping in-person meetings only to the time required with a minimum three-foot separation between parties, all employees and students wiping common-touch areas before and after use, and avoiding public areas and public transportation.
"It is important for us all to keep everything in perspective. There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the SCC area," said Castle. "This is likely to change but following basic common sense in our daily activities is the best way to stop or limit it’s spread. Know yourself and those around you and be courteous of them using good personal habits as listed above."
