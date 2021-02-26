Somerset Community College is among several higher learning institutions across the commonwealth that will receive additional aid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday a total of $203,628,298 made available to support Kentucky students and campus communities through targeted rescue legislation that he negotiated and left to enactment in December.
Through this Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA), SCC has been allocated $7,072,505. Of that figure, at least $1.54 million must go toward the students themselves.
"The thing we're most excited about how this will help our students," SCC President Dr. Carey Castle said. "Somerset's intention is to spend not only the $1.5 million but possibly up to another $500,000 just for students."
Dr. Castle said SCC's administration is working closely with the KCTCS (Kentucky Community and Technical College System) business offices in order to determine the logistics of disbursing the funding.
Unlike the CARES Act -- through which SCC was initially awarded just over $3 million last year -- the CRRSAA requires that institutions prioritize students with exceptional need, such as students who receive Pell Grants, and authorizes grants to students exclusively enrolled in distance education.
"The remaining money is designated for the institution," Dr. Castle continued. "We've been very fortunate that Sen. McConnell's office and Congressman [Hal] Rogers' office have been working very hard on our behalf."
Needs which have been identified thus far for the remaining $5 million include technology infrastructure for teaching remotely as well as providing student services remotely and providing professional development to help SCC with that transition. Dr. Castle added that the college is also working to convert traditional face-to-face courses into lessons which can be delivered through simulations and advanced visual technology.
In terms of face-to-face activities at SCC, Dr. Castle also noted the funding could be applied toward the new cleaning standards for facilities necessitated by the pandemic.
"There are a lot of things that we're working through right now," Dr. Castle said of the developing plans.
"Kentucky's colleges and universities have taken bold and innovative steps to protect their campus communities during the COVID-19 pandemic," Sen. McConnell stated. "I'm proud to announce these additional federal resources that will support students as they pursue their education and reach for their goals. With the increasing distribution of safe and effective vaccines across Kentucky, we are closer than ever to ending this crisis. As we do, our institutions of higher education are well-positioned to help our Commonwealth come roaring back."
