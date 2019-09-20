SCC examines the role of the U.S. Census in students' lives

When it comes to the U.S. Census, everyone's participation counts.
That was the message Wednesday in the Meece Hall Auditorium at Somerset Community College, where students and faculty observed Constitution Day by observing one of the many charges of this nation's constitution -- the decennial census.
Constitution Day in the United States was actually recognized on Tuesday. However, SCC History professor Dana Muse, Communications associate professor Ron Mace, and Economics professor Chris Phillips were on hand for a panel discussion about the purpose of the census and how it works. The topic
"When a Constitution Day topic day topic is decided on ... that topic is then shared with the faculty in the division and across the college and they're encouraged to incorporate the topic into their curriculum if it fits, if it's appropriate, and then those faculty are encouraged to have their students attend the event," said Jon Burlew, Dean of Arts and Sciences. "... The conversations that students have been having in their classes will be continued and culminate in this panel discussion.
"Usually when we talk about the census, students think it's just counting people, and really, what's the point?" he added. "But as we get into the reasoning and the rationale for having a census ... they'll begin questioning it, but then the light starts go off about why it's important and why we have it, and why it has to be accurate, why people have to participate -- that's the key."
The next U.S. Census will take place in 2020. Individuals at the discussion were given information on how to become a census taker if interested.
The Census, required by the constitution, determines the number of representatives each state receives in the House of Representatives, effects the Electoral College in presidential elections, and influences decisions on how communities are planned and government money is allocated to various parts of the country, for things as basic as emergency services and infrastructure.
"This is something that affects your daily life," said moderator James Taylor, an associate professor in Political Science at SCC. "I challenge you to think of anything in your life that's not in some way affected by the government, or the constitution, or even, in this regard, the representation that you receive from the Census."
But it's useful on a personal level too, noted Muse.
"When you think about genealogy and researching your family tree, of course, the census is going to be the first place that you turn to," she said. "... You can use that as a tool to go back and find out so much information about your family."
The first U.S. Census took place in 1790; every census since then (except 1890, which was lost in a fire) up to 1940 has its results widely available in online genealogical search websites, libraries, and historical societies. Census results are left inaccessible for 72 years to allow for personal privacy concerns (though an individual can fill out the proper paperwork and access their own information).
"Previously (before the United States), a census would be used to tax or take property or to see how many people were eligible for military service," said Muse. "But the founders took this tool of government and they made it a tool to empower people.
Mace approached the topic from a different standpoint: that of someone who has worked as an enumerator, or census taker. Mace did the job during the last U.S. Census, in 2010. He noted that it's done in March and takes about three weeks. The enumerator can set his or her own hours and goes door to door, but is advised not to go inside, accept any food or drink, or to do the job after dark.
"Anybody out there need a job? It's a pretty good job. You get a lot of exercise. You like dogs? Because you're going to see a lot of dogs. But mostly what you need is good communication skills," said Mace. "... Please remember that when you are a Census enumerator, you are a government official. It doesn't mean you have any power. I did run into people while I was enumerating who asked me to have people arrested for various and sundry lawbreaking situations, including a whole apartment building full of people who were apparently doing bad things."
The important part of the job is being a people person, noted Mace, and being prepared to overcome being eyed suspiciously for being a government worker showing up on someone's doorstep.
While the Census is determined to make some kind of contact with every household in the U.S. -- it is not illegal not to answer Census questions, but repeated attempts will be made to get you to do so -- the role of the enumerator is likely to lessen over time, and indeed already is, thanks to technology, noted Phillips. Many people, especially those from younger generations, may feel more comfortable filling out Census information online.
Phillip also noted that with much available population information online, it may seem pointless to continue to do a Census. But the important reason it continues ties back to the spirit of the occasion -- it's in the Constitution. Plus, it helps sort the information into more specific detail. One such change for this coming Census will be a question asking whether or not one is in a same-sex relationship, being asked for the first time.
"If we just wanted a number, there would be no reason to go through this. But the breakdown is what really matters," said Phillips. "That's one thing to think about: Is it really just a count? Or is it the count but it's also the breakdown of the count per state, and also per city, per different groups."
In an age where immigration status is a hot topic in the news, Phillips noted that it's a bit "fuzzy" as to whether the Census is meant to count only citizens or everyone living in the United States.
"It just says count the population," said Phillips. "... Typically, we try to count everybody, because if they're here and they're using services in local communities and states, then we want to have those services available for everyone."
SCC President Dr. Carey Castle also attended the discussion and was pleased to take part in such an informative session regarding a core part of the American experience and the benefit of young people at the college learning about the Census now.
"As (students) start moving forward, this will be in the back of their mind," he noted.
