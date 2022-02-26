Somerset Community College's Fruit of the Lens photography club is asking members to select the topic for their spring exhibit.
A survey with 10 possible exhibit themes will be sent to club members during February, according to club president Makayla Scott, and the topic getting the most votes will be announced the first week of March.
"The club produces a video exhibit each semester that is available to view on YouTube," Scott said. "Last semester's theme focused on ways people travel--roads, paths, and railways. It can be seen by going to YouTube and searching for 'From Here to There photo exhibit.'"
Membership in the club is open to SCC students, staff, faculty and the community. "Our goal is to include anyone in this area who enjoys taking pictures,"
Scott said. She noted that encouraging everyone in this area to join the group is written in the club's purpose: "To provide a setting where SCC students, staff and faculty can come together with the community to share digital images and discuss photography."
And Scott said that no special equipment is required of members. "Using the camera on your phone will work fine and there is no need for any special training in photography," she said. "Most of the members are just beginning photographers."
Scott says that joining the club is easy.
She encouraged anyone wanting to be a member to just ask faculty advisor Cindy Burton at her email address: cindy.burton@kctcs.edu. You'll then be added to the club's mailing list and will receive notices of meetings and events. And, if you join in February, you'll be given access to the exhibit topic survey.
Members will select the spring theme from one of the following topics:
• Fashion: Express Yourself
• Night Photos: A Shot in the Dark
• Reflections: Mirror Images
• Clouds: art in the Air
• Automobiles: Capturing Our Car Culture
• Things in Unusual Places
• Animals: Our Four-Legged Friends
• People: A Look at 'Us'
• Architecture: A Focus on Form
The winning theme will be announced the first week of March and the video exhibit will be released for viewing in April.
