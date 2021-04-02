An associate professor with Somerset Community College has been selected to participate in a state effort aimed at professional advancement for underrepresented faculty.
Eduardo Nazario of SCC's culinary arts department is among 19 professionals from across the commonwealth chosen to join the Academic Leadership Development Institute (ALDI) this year to prepare for influential roles in higher education.
Originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nazario holds an associates degree in culinary arts from Sullivan University. In addition to his teaching career, Nazario is co-owner of the catering company, Somerset Culinary Company and operates a seasonal restaurant at Woodson Bend Resort in Bronston, Kentucky.
Coordinated by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, ALDI provides a series of interactive sessions and small group seminars led by faculty and administrators from across Kentucky and other states. The goal is to create a learning community of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement.
"Our participants are already leading transformational efforts, and we are excited to invest in their future," said Travis Powell, vice president and general counsel at CPE. "Equity and inclusion in the campus workforce is fundamental to our goals in higher education, and we want to empower these leaders with as much knowledge and experience possible to drive institutional success."
CPE established ALDI in 2019 after receiving a $50,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation, which targeted efforts to close outcome gaps in postsecondary education.
This year's appointees were nominated for the yearlong program based on their leadership ability, interest in advancement and dedication to higher education. They include seven professionals from Kentucky's four-year institutions and 12 from institutions in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
