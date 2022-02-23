SCC PTA students participate in presentation at UK

Students enrolled in their final semester of studies in SCC's Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program recently had an opportunity to participate in a collaborative presentation at the University of Kentucky (UK).
PTA students were partnered with doctoral students from UK's DPT program to discuss the role of the PTA and the importance of the PT-PTA relationship. The project was coordinated by SCC faculty member Dr. Melanie Hines and UK faculty members Dr. Mona Carper and Dr. Catherine Gohrband.
"It was an amazing experience for our students to collaborate with PT students from the University of Kentucky," states Dr. Hines. "The shared information regarding communication and developing a trusting relationship between clinicians will benefit these students tremendously as they transition from the educational to the professional setting. We will continue this event every year to promote the importance of teamwork between clinicians to provide the most effective interventions to the patients they serve." The students also participated in a physical therapy career fair while on UK's campus.
Members of the class include: Sarah Adkins, Liberty; Jason Bowlin, Winchester; Rebecca Cross, Lexington; Marisa Fields, Edmonton; Tyler Hail, Somerset; Catherine Hurst, Lexington; Madison Mabe, Glasgow; Lyndsey Overbee, Richmond; Danylle Potts, Liberty; Rob Ray, Georgetown; Chelsea Reed, Richmond; Seth Russell, Somerset; Trevor Schooley, London; and Kaylee Wall, Hustonville. They are scheduled to graduate in May, 2022.
For information about SCC's PTA Program, e-mail ron.meade@kctcs.edu.
