SCC seeks input from local businesses

Somerset Community College has partnered with the Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority on a survey to gauge the technical training needs of the local business community.
"Somerset Community College (SCC) is a wonderful asset for our community and the entire region," SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler stated. "SPEDA is proud to partner with this incredible educational and workforce development institution."
The survey will be used to gather information from local businesses to implement technical education within the schools and colleges in our region, improve technical skill attainment, and improve the curriculum alignment between educational institutions and industry needs.
SCC Director of Grants Elaine Kohrman explained that the survey will help the college with its application for federal Carl D. Perkins grant for career and technical (vocational) education. The funding would not only help the college but the area's public secondary schools and technology centers as well.
"The colleges and schools all need to know what employers need from us to be training our students," Kohrman said.
Kohrman noted that the survey for the Somerset region covers eight counties. A separate survey was developed for the London campus and the four counties it serves.
"It's a large area," she said of the Somerset region, "and a lot of different businesses can make their needs known."
Business operators are encouraged to complete the survey by the end of this week. It can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedNvFCV__GRCmoODrzEGrAlUVr5QSkdOtDMXvcB_JsNLsd0w/viewform.
