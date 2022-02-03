Somerset Community College (SCC) is proud to announce its recipients of the annual NISOD Excellence Awards. The 2022 honorees from SCC are Dr. Chris Phillips (Faculty-Professor of Economics) and Linda Alsip (Staff-Print Shop Coordinator/Public Relations).
NISOD's Excellence Awards recognize men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. In 1989, in connection with a University of Texas at Austin national study of teaching excellence, NISOD hosted its first ceremony honoring NISOD Excellence Award recipients. The response to that ceremony was so positive that NISOD began what has become the largest and most inspiring gathering that recognizes the contributions and achievements of community and technical college faculty, administrators, and staff.
"It is a great honor to receive the NISOD Excellence Award! Teaching and learning in and outside the classroom is the focus of community colleges as well as helping students achieve success their chosen field. Somerset Community College is committed to being an integral part of student success, while fostering an environment of community and economic development," stated Phillips.
Both individuals will be formally recognized at the NISOD international conference in May located in Austin, TX and at SCC's Convocation during the awards ceremony later this fall.
"Thank you all so much for choosing me as the 2022 SCC Staff NISOD recipient. I thank God for placing me here and I consider it an honor to be both an alumna and an employee at Somerset Community College. I am thankful for the many friendships that I have been able to form through the years. If I am successful, it is because of the people who believed in and encouraged me along the way," Said Alsip. "It is definitely like having a second family. It gives me great pleasure to assist in making sure that our students and community not only recognize our brand but, also to recognize the many great opportunities that we can offer them."
"These dedicated individuals are a testament to the important work that is being done throughout SCC each and every day. We are pleased to celebrate through this prestigious award the excellence they demonstrate in and out of the classroom," said Dr. Carey Castle, SCC president. "Congratulations to Linda and Chris. Well done!"
Excellence Award recipients are recognized during NISOD's annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, to be held virtually April 28-30, 2021. Excellence Awards recipients receive a specially cast, pewter medallion hung on a burnt-orange ribbon. The names, titles, and colleges of all Excellence Award recipients are included in a special booklet that features congratulatory ads from many of the recipients' colleges. In addition, presentations at the conference involving Excellence Award recipients are indicated in the Conference Program with a special icon.
"Recognizing those individuals who have contributed to student success and their colleges' mission is something we look forward to doing each year," said Dr. Edward J. Leach, NISOD's Executive Director. "The extraordinary work of these men and women includes not only what they do for their students and colleagues, but what they do for the communities in which they live and work. We're honored to be able to play a part in celebrating their achievements."
