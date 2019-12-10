SCC to expand telecommunication classes thanks to USDA grant

The USDA announced last week that Somerset Community College (SCC) was one of the recipients of its Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant, receiving $128,321 in federal funding.
Specifically, the grant money will help SCC partner with colleges and universities to provide enhanced science, technology, engineering and math education.
The term "partnering" seems to indicates the money will be used, at least in part, to help the University Center of Southern Kentucky, and that is indeed what the equipment purchased go towards, according to Elaine Kohrman, SCC's director of grants.
But it will not only help the Somerset campus, all of SCC's locations will benefit, including the campuses in Laurel, Casey, Clinton, McCreary and Russel counties.
"The USDA is supporting the purchase of equipment to allow SCC to teach classes at all of our campuses and centers at the same time. This equipment will be especially important for the University Center of Southern Kentucky at SCC," Kohrman said.
"For instance, Western Kentucky University will be sending their SKyTeach program classes from Western's campuses to SCC in real time. Not just to the Somerset campus, but to all our six campuses and centers across the region. It's an amazing opportunity for students who want to pursue careers in math and science education without having to travel hours to get to class."
According to a statement from SCC, "This program will lead to middle grades math and science teacher education certificates to fulfill the need for STEM (science, technology, education and math) educators in this area. SCC will also be delivering distance learning between its six campuses with courses in human anatomy and physiology that is required for high-wage, high-demand healthcare occupations."
Both Kohrman and SCC President Dr. Carey Castle seemed appreciative of the grant.
Dr. Castle said, "Partnering with USDA to provide cutting edge instruction in science, technology and mathematics will make a lasting impact on our students, teachers, and community. We are very thankful for the technological resources that this grant opportunity will provide for our school."
Kohrman added that this was the fourth USDA grant the college has received this year, with the first three totaling about $250,000.
"The first three USDA grants were for the Center for Additive Manufacturing (aka 3D printing) at SCC that teaches 3D printing and design," Kohrman said. "The first two grants have allowed SCC to help small rural businesses and entrepreneurs research and develop new products or tools using 3D printing. It's been very successful. The third USDA grant is to support SCC's Center of Additive Manufacturing in guiding Ashland Community and Technical College in developing their 3D printing program."
The new grant will expand the 3D program to all of SCC's campuses, she said.
This grant will integrate well with one rewarded from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), in the form of a $1.5 million ARC POWER grant, Kohrman said.
"The $1.5 million ARC POWER grant will allow SCC to start a LPN to RN program in McCreary county. The USDA grant will allow SCC to send Human Anatomy and Physiology classes remotely to McCreary center so that students on the Kentucky/Tennessee border can get nursing degrees without having to travel all the way to Somerset," she said.
