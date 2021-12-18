SCC's Fruit of the Lens exhibit online

Two good old boys in overalls, wearing straw hats and pushing a bicycle down a gravel path. A tractor plowing through a logging road. Traffic backed up at a railroad crossing. An unsteady walk on a swinging bridge.
These are just a few of the dozens of images featured in Somerset Community College's (SCC) Fruit of the Lens photography club's fall exhibit.
For this presentation, members focused their cameras on roads, paths, and railways to capture the "From Here to There" theme.
SCC student Makayla Scott, who serves as club president, said the submitted images feature "the journey, not the destination."
A 13-plus minute video presentation of the photographs can be viewed by searching for "From Here to There photo exhibit" on YouTube. A link to the video is also available on the group's Facebook page at "Fruit of the Lens Photography Club."
Scott noted that while these images have just now been made available to the public, plans will begin soon for the club's next exhibit.
"We hope you'll consider joining our group and sharing your images in our Spring 2022 presentation," she said.
While Fruit of the Lens photography club is an SCC student organization, anyone with an interest in taking digital images is invited to join and participate.
In fact, the club's purpose is to "provide a setting where SCC students, staff and faculty can come together with the community to share digital images and discuss photography."
For additional information or to join the photo club, simply send an email to faculty advisor Cindy Burton at cindy.burton@kctcs.edu and let her know you want to become a member. She'll then put you on the club's email list to let you know about future meetings, exhibits and contests. There is no cost or other requirements and using the camera on a phone perfectly acceptable.
