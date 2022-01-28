The staff of The Bridge, Somerset Community College's student newspaper, garnered a publication-record-tying 19 awards in the Kentucky Press Association's 2021 Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers contest, including first place in General Excellence.
The results of the annual contest, which recognizes outstanding work from the commonwealth's professional and college newspapers, were announced at the KPA Winter Convention in Louisville on Friday.
The Bridge finished first in General Excellence in Student Publications Class 1 (schools with fewer than 10,000 students), beating out last year's winner, Murray State University's The Murray State News, and the University of the Cumberlands' The Patriot.
Jeff Harris, one of the Bridge's longtime faculty co-advisors, admitted he was surprised at the contest's results.
"We always strive to be competitive with the four-year schools, but to come out on top is a bit of a shocker," Harris said. "But, hey, we'll take it! I'm just really happy for our students."
Harris noted that while The Bridge has been among the top three schools in the General Excellence category in each of the six years the newspaper has competed in the KPA contest, it has not finished in first place since 2016.
"It's great to see our students being recognized for their talent and hard work," said Stuart Simpson, The Bridge's other co-advisor. "We tend to have small staffs, sometimes only three or four students, and they put in a lot of time and effort for every project.
"Glad the staff's popular video-podcast, The Gateway, received a top award," Simpson added.
In the contest's individual categories, Bridge staffers won or shared seven first-place awards, five second-place awards, five third-place awards, and one certificate of merit.
Stacy Pals (Williamsburg), The Bridge's managing editor during the Spring 2021 semester, led the way with four total awards, including first place in the Best Ongoing/ Extended Coverage Story category, second place in Best Feature Story, second place in Best Columnist, and a certificate of merit (shared) for Best Editorial Page.
Of Pals' extended coverage article, which was focused on the discovery of some mysterious documents in SCC library storage, the contest judges were effusive: "WOW! WOW!! Finding documents more than two centuries old? On campus, no less? What a great story!"
Noah Allen (Somerset), The Bridge's Technical Specialist during the Spring and Fall semesters of 2020, also finished with four total awards, bringing home first-place awards in Best Headline Writer and Best Graphic and third-place awards in Best Headline Writer and Best Ongoing/ Extended Coverage Story (shared).
Christen Gibson (Somerset), The Bridge's managing editor during the Fall 2020 semester, garnered three awards, including first place in Best Columnist, second place in Best Enterprise or Analytical Story, and a certificate of merit (shared) in Best Editorial Page.
The judges wrote that Gibson's series of columns provided readers with "great insight on the balancing act of life for a 'college mama,'" as well as "realness mixed with solid advice for moms who wear many hats."
Brandi Bowlin (Albany), The Bridge's assistant editor for social media in Spring 2021, also received three total awards, taking first place in Best Feature Photo, third place in Best Graphic, and third place (shared) in Best Ongoing/ Extended Coverage Story.
Judges were greatly impressed with Bowlin's first-place feature photo, which showed SCC welding students working to construct a fire pit. They wrote that "There's something biblical/magical about this photo: the humans gathered around the event, the light on their faces like they're bringing something to life. The Covid masks mixed with the welding face-shields - that's visually arresting and thought-provoking, too."
Gary Smith (Somerset), a staff writer for The Bridge during the Fall 2021 semester, also took home two awards, a first place for Best General News Photo and a third place for Best Sports Story.
Alison Causey (Corbin), The Bridge's assistant editor for podcast production in Spring 2021, won two awards, a second place for Best Headline Writer and a third place for Best Columnist.
Ashley Kim (an international student from South Korea living in Somerset), received a second-place award for Best General News Photo. Kim worked as a freelance photographer for The Bridge during the Fall 2021 semester.
Finally, the entire Bridge staff shared a first-place award for Best Video. In addition to the previously mentioned students, former assistant editor Demareon Jones and the current Bridge staff - managing editor Miguel Sanabria, assistant editor Eli Parker, and reporter Makayla Scott - have contributed to the production of The Gateway, The Bridge's ongoing video-podcast series. Jones, Sanabria, Parker, and Scott all reside in Somerset.
"All of our students have hosted episodes of The Gateway at one time or another, most of them multiple times," Harris said. "It's a great learning experience because 'on-air' interviews are challenging. Our hosts have to stay 'in-the-moment' and on their toes!"
Notably, Bridge staffers swept all three places in both the Best Columnist and Best Headline Writer award categories and were the only college-division staffers to be recognized in the category of Best Editorial Page.
In its six years as the lone community college newspaper competing in the KPA competition, The Bridge and its staff has won a total of 93 awards.
