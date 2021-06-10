School board approves contract to replace field lighting at Pulaski County High School

With a contract approved Tuesday evening, new athletic lighting will be installed at Pulaski County High School's football and baseball fields.
Derek Phillips of Deco Architects was on hand to update members during the monthly meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Education. Phillips was accompanied by former Maroon Aaron Hall, who is handling electrical engineering for the project as part of N3D Group.
"There are some pretty good lighting deficiencies on the football field," Phillips told the board Tuesday, showing them photos of the existing conditions, adding that the proposal includes new poles as well as LED lighting manufactured by Musco. A plus for the athletic director and coaches is that the lighting will be able to be controlled remotely.
The architect presented a short video, which demonstrated how an entertainment package can help the school alter color as well as have the lights flash in time to music.
"We think it brings some magic into the atmosphere and gives you some options to have a lot of fun," Phillips said, adding the package is only two percent of the contract cost.
In regard to the football field, Phillips said that the poles were located in the wrong location to reuse. He offered several suggestions on how those poles could be either repurposed or disposed of. As for the baseball field, while the location was good, Phillips said the poles dated back to the early 1980s.
"The age of the poles are a problem," he said. "…A lot of the bases have rotted out so Mr. Richardson and [Assistant Supt. Matt] Cook have a safety concern in that it's not going to be too long before one or two of those come down. We would like to get those down on purpose."
Back in March, when the board first approved the BG-1, Superintendent Patrick Richardson noted that he'd received complaints for years about the issue of end zone lighting on the football field but didn't realize the seriousness of the situation until they started investigating replacing the baseball field poles.
"According to KHSAA regulations, a football field is supposed to have between 42 and 45 'candle power,'" Supt. Richardson said at the time. "In our end zone, it was in the single digits."
Total project cost is estimated at $731,988 -- a bit under the $735,500 budgeted. "We're very happy with the budget," Phillips said, "considering how turbulent everything is in electrical [pricing]."
Phillips closed the presentation by saying there is potential to complete the project in time for football season "if we can get everything to align just so" with the current goal of September.
With the board's approval, the contract now goes to the Kentucky Department of Education for review.
In other business:
• Superintendent Patrick Richardson recognized the Pulaski County FFA Chapter Parliamentary Procedure Team which recently won the Lake Cumberland Regional and will be competing in state competition. Members include Rebecca Grimsley, Emma Wright, Riley New, Lucas Wheeldon, Trinity Johnson, Lee Todd, Eli Foster, and Riley Pierce.
• Board members awarded a four-year banking contract to Citizens National Bank at seven percent below the Federal Reserve rate. District Fiscal Services Director Rebecca Wright advised the board that the district should be able to gain more interest with the Fed rate being at a historic low. Two bids were received from CNB and Monticello Banking Company.
• Board members awarded its annual worker's compensation contract to KEMI (Kentucky Employers' Mutual Insurance). Two quotes were received from KEMI (the low bid) and Liberty Mutual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.