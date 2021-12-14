School officials, PCSO investigating rumor of Southwestern threat

Less than a week after a Pulaski County High School student was charged with terroristic threatening, school officials and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office are investigating more rumors of a potential attack on Southwestern High School.
According to Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson, a note was found written on a bathroom wall pertaining to the school's cafeteria. Out of an abundance of caution, students were kept in their classrooms for lunch on Tuesday. The school, he added, was not under lockdown.
"This is likely still a carryover from last Friday's events," Supt. Richardson said. "The kids know they are three short days away from Christmas break."
The superintendent was referring to a non-specific social media post which had been shared Thursday night and resulted in the PCHS student being charged the following day. In that investigation it was determined that there had never been a credible threat to the school. On Wednesday, Richardson said there wasn't a substantiated threat to Southwestern either but that social media doesn't help when such rumors start.
"We have to take these rumors seriously," Supt. Richardson said, "so we're investigating and following our protocols.
"Our number one priority is keeping our students safe. If there was ever a substantiated threat, we would act upon it."
