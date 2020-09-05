Despite the best efforts of school officials, the virtual start of the school year for Pulaski County has earned decidedly mixed reviews from parents.
Reaction to a recent story about the new year sparked numerous Facebook comments -- running the gamut from angry to relatively content. While there's no question that the majority of local families want to send their students to school for in-person instruction, some have become so frustrated with distance learning that they're exploring the option of home-schooling.
Kimberly Pierre is mother to a freshman, 7th grader, 3rd grader and kindergartener. The family got one Chromebook. While the older kids are used to what they're doing, she said, the younger ones have required more help. Her kindergarten student can luckily complete her lessons in about 30 minutes but the 3rd grader has been stymied by the sheer number of programs he has to navigate each day.
"NTI packets, I understand, are basically for reviewing what they've already learned," she said. "The Chromebooks and programs they have in place now are supposed to be teaching the children."
It's not simply the lessons but also working on the devices. Pierre said she's had to install at least one program since school started.
"There were 10 kids on this program at one point," she explained. "They had a video about how to set up the program. There was me and another parent trying to help the children.…I'm not illiterate when it comes to computers but I was lost. And the look in those poor kids' eyes that had no clue what they were doing. That program should have already been in the computer or they should use a program that's on the computer already."
Pierre doesn't blame the district. "I feel so bad for the teachers," she said. "I know they're working from the time their feet hit the floor in the morning to the time they lie down in bed. Anytime you call, the school staff have been very helpful."
The teachers, Pierre continued, "have been saints in all this. They have put up with call after call after call" as well as working through each family's differing schedules. While one student may be able to log in at 9:30 a.m., another may not be able to start at 7 p.m.
Pierre wishes the state had had a better plan in place for remote learning -- even before the pandemic hit. She noted she has friends in Ohio whose kids only have to deal with one program. Pierre described one instance where her son lost the work he'd done on an assignment because he was supposed to hit "submit" when done then go to another screen and hit "turn in."
"The programs are just not ideal," she said, adding that the students should have to navigate two programs at most.
Pierre, who works from home, sympathizes with parents working full-time jobs, or who have lost their jobs or had to quit to help teach their kids as well as grandparents who may not be tech-savvy.
"I don't know how they're doing it," she said, adding she's barely gotten by in the last two weeks meeting her own deadlines. "We're a two-income home. I can't sit at home and just do schoolwork with our kids [but] my kids are lucky that I'm able to stay home with them. "
Further complicating matters is that the family has had to sign up for Internet service, when they were able to just use their cell phone hot spots before distance learning.
Because of her 12-year-old daughter's heart condition, Pierre's family had gone back-and-forth on whether to send the kids to school or do distance learning all year. Two different doctors had given her opposing opinions on the matter. The kids themselves want to go back, but with the problems they have encountered so far, Pierre has explored homeschooling as an option.
"It's new to all of us," she concluded. "I just hope it's not the new norm."
Alison Saunders hopes so as well. With her and her fiancé both working full-time, her 11-year-old daughter is not only adjusting to distance learning but the transition from elementary to middle school. It's been a particularly hard adjustment, Saunders said, because the 6th grader is an A-student who participates in several extracurricular activities.
Logistically speaking, Saunders lives in a relatively remote area of eastern Pulaski County. While the family has satellite internet service, this past week's rainfall did create interference with internet access. Saunders had been particularly concerned before the start of school that lessons would be livestreamed.
"Our internet is flat out not fast enough for that," she said, adding she has been relieved that her daughter's teachers so far have pre-recorded lessons which helps her daughter learn at her own pace and review lessons as needed. "I can't speak for all the schools but the teachers that we have dealt with at Southern Middle have been amazing."
When they have had to reach out to teachers for help, Saunders said most have been responsive quickly to email as well as the Remind app. "They have been proactive when they know there's a glitch or some confusion," she added.
Saunders is grateful that her daughter is old enough to self pace and that she can FaceTime with her or her fiancé when she needs help. The mother also credits her employer for allowing the flexibility to communicate with the girl throughout the day.
Because her daughter thrives at school, Saunders does worry about how distance learning affects her.
"She's really hard on herself," Saunders said. "…This has been discouraging for her. She's not excited about school, which is new for us and really hard.
"I think having her classmates around her and knowing she wasn't the only one [would help]. She feels like she's on an island because she can't see other students having the same fears and anxieties or see the teachers trying to adjust to this new virtual way of life. She feels totally alone, and it's heartbreaking as a parent to watch that."
Saunders also sympathizes with parents of younger children, who not only can't be home alone but can't navigate the lessons by themselves. She has a friend who's having to stay on unemployment in order to stay with her kindergartener until schools can reopen.
Any concerns she may have had of sending her child to school once in-person classes do resume, Saunders said, were put to rest by talking with teachers about the protocols being put in place.
"I felt very confident that the kids could return safely," she said. "I understand that school is not daycare but I also understand you make plans to because that's a staple of your routine. I'm in banking, and the lifestyles that people live typically require two income households. I could not imagine if my child were younger; we would be in a world of hurt.…
"It's a scary time for a lot of people."
Rosa Abney can be considered one of the lucky ones. Her son is a senior at Pulaski County High School who can complete his credits before the end of this year.
"My son has not had any difficulties adjusting to virtual learning," Abney said, adding she made several calls to the school prior to opening to ensure that the transition went as smoothly as possible. "I found all the staff I spoke with at PCHS to be very helpful during this stressful time. The communication was a huge key for us."
Even as school got underway, Abney said the staff helped work out any bumps in the road they encountered. "My son's teachers have been in contact with him daily if nothing more than a small text message.…
"Given the consideration and circumstance of my son's age and grade, the virtual option allows for him to happily finish his high school year while also giving him some freedom to his days with the reassurance of safety at home from any potential illnesses," Abney said.
The major challenge, she feels, has been the rate of change for mandates and recommendations from the state, federal government and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
"It's been a range of emotions and even confusion for certain at times," Abney continued. "However, stepping to the plate, facing the school challenges this pandemic has brought and getting through the cycle with perseverance has never been a lost focus for my son or I."
As the mother of two sons with "differing personalities and learning abilities," Abney is sensitive to the fact that not all children learn from the same method and styles.
"I personally feel the in-person opportunity needs to remain available to children and families who feel they need the traditional in-person learning style in order to productively learn their assigned material," she said, adding if schools can open with "everyone feeling safe while bridging the gap to missed learning benefits for students and families who need it most.
"Whether we all can agree or disagree on the subject matter surrounding COVID-19," Abney continued. "[the] fact remains there is an active declared pandemic. With that came many unwanted changes that are out of our control, unfortunately. I think it would do us all some good to remember there is a lot of good people in our school system simply trying to do what's best for each student will following guidelines they did not create."
