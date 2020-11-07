School staffing stretched thin due to COVID-19

"Help Wanted" has taken on an even greater urgency as school districts around the commonwealth find their staffing levels stretched thin by COVID-19 quarantines.
With Pulaski County back in the Red-Critical range of virus spread (28.58 cases per 100,000 people) as of Thursday night, the number of positive cases continues to increase -- leading to increased quarantines through contact tracing.
The situation has impacted Pulaski County Schools in a number of ways. At Eubank Elementary, when one cook tested positive, the whole kitchen had to be quarantined as well.
"These are just things that we are dealing with," Superintendent Patrick Richardson, himself in quarantine, said Friday. "We have it covered for now. We have been suffering to have enough subs for many years now in all of our classified positions. The COVID situation has just enhanced the problem in all areas."
When it comes to outbreaks within the district, state education officials have given local administrators great leeway during this pandemic for determining when to shut down in-person instruction.
Rather than closing classes districtwide, local school officials can switch a single school to distance learning or even a grade level or pod/team within that school. Such was the case recently with Pulaski Elementary when kindergarten classes went virtual after three of the school's four kindergarten teachers tested positive for the virus.
Governor Andy Beshear and state public health officials have urged school systems within counties that are in the red (as of 8 p.m. Thursday) to suspend in-person instruction for the following Monday until the county enters a lower level of community spread. Pulaski County's red status wasn't announced by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department until 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.