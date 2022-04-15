Schools in Pulaski County to collect coins for March of Dimes April 18-29

Pocket change can create positive change for moms and babies. That's why the students in the Pulaski, Somerset and Science Hill school systems are launching a coin drive to benefit March of Dimes.
Students in every grade will be collecting coins -- and checks and dollars -- for the next two weeks, April 18-29, to donate to the Lake Cumberland March for Babies, the March of Dimes fundraising walk that supports research, education, advocacy and services for moms, babies and their families.
The class that raises the most funds in each district will receive three hours of pool time at the Alumni and Aquatic Center during school hours, thanks to the generosity of Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively. Last year, the top fundraising class was Robyn Cheuvront's kindergarten class at Hopkins by collecting over $8,000.
"We're so proud of these students, their families and the community for stepping up to help others," said Dr. Carey Castle, president of Somerset Community College, who is serving as the chair of Lake Cumberland March for Babies. "We look forward to celebrating with them at March for Babies Walk."
The Lake Cumberland March for Babies, a noncompetitive walk and family event that is free and open to the public, will take place Saturday, May 14 at Grace Baptist Church, 340 Oak Leaf Lane, Somerset. Those interested in forming a fundraising team can go to https://bit.ly/LCMFB22.
