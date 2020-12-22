Local school districts are split on when in-person instruction will resume after the new year.
Following Governor Andy Beshear's new executive order released Friday, which recommends but does not mandate that districts in the "red zone" hold off on bring students back into schools until January 11, both Science Hill and Somerset independent districts are opting to stay the course of the original November 18 order and resume in-person immediately after the holiday break on January 4.
Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively told the Commonwealth Journal that the district's three schools would resume in-person instruction under the purple/gold A/B hybrid model which calls for alternating groups to come to school during the week in order to maximize social distancing opportunities.
"We will still offer distance learning instruction for those that do not wish to attend in-person classes," Lively said.
Supt. Jimmy Dyehouse leads the single-school Science Hill district, which will also resume both in-person and virtual learning on January 4.
Meanwhile, Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said Monday that the county's largest district would continue distance learning on January 4 and then allow the students opting for in-person instruction to come back to school on January 11.
At press time, all 10 counties covered by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department are considered in the red zone of critical coronavirus spread (at least 25 cases per 100,000 people per day.
The Wayne County Board of Education last week also decided to delay at least until January 11.
Gov. Beshear's order does mandate that high-risk employees of districts that are in either the red or orange zones be allowed to request alternative or virtual assignments and that districts comply with the safety expectations set forth on the Healthy at School website.
Although the governor recommends that private schools comply with the order, they aren't required to.
Last Thursday, the day before the newest order was released, the United States Supreme Court declined to overturn Gov. Beshear's executive order from last month closing K-12 schools.
The court said in an unsigned opinion that Beshear's order effectively expired Friday anyway because schools have begun their Christmas vacation and can open again in early January.
Danville Christian Academy, joined by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and supported by multiple religious schools statewide including the local Somerset Christian School, had sued Beshear after he announced the closures in November in response to increased cases of COVID-19 around the state. That order applied to both public and private schools.
The school said it was being treated unfairly under Kentucky law and the U.S. Constitution. A district court agreed, blocking the order, but the federal appeals court in Cincinnati, Ohio, allowed Beshear's order to remain in effect.
Beshear had argued all schools were treated alike.
