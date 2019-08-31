Science Hill City Commission approves water ordinance

Science Hill City Commission has adopted Ordinance 19-03 that assures the public water supply is protected from contamination due to backflow or cross connections. The ordinance also meets requirements of Kentucky Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Cabinet.
Charles Mounce, manager of Science Hill Water Department, explained backflow is caused by water flowing from a residence or business back into the water system because of low pressure in the system.
Cross connection means any physical connection or arrangement of piping or fixtures between two otherwise separate piping systems, one of which contains potable water and the other non-potable water or substance of questionable quality through which backflow may occur into the potable water system. The ordinance requires an approved backflow prevention assembly to protect the water system.
Necessary to stop backflow from residences and businesses is a dual check valve backflow preventer between the water meter and residence. Mounce said the city has been installing these devices for the past 5-10 years. The city pays for the equipment and installation at residences but on large meters at businesses there is some cost to businesses, Mounce said.
Backflow prevention assemblies are required at any new water service connection. All existing water service connections which do not have minimum backflow prevention assemblies or existing water service connections which have less than the minimum required backflow prevention assemblies shall, except for inspection requirements, be excluded from requirements of this ordinance as long as the city is assured the public water system is adequately protected. Whenever the existing connection is moved or requires more than minimum maintenance or when the city determines a hazard to health exists than a backflow prevention assembly will be installed, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance says the city periodically will install or require to be installed backflow protection assemblies on existing unprotected water service connections until all such connections are equipped with backflow protection assemblies.
Science Hill Water Department serves about 2,400 customers. The city buys potable water from Somerset Water Service.
Science Hill, formerly a 6th class city, is now a home rule city with a population of 693, according to the 2010 U.S. census.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.