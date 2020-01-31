Science Hill HVAC project is on schedule 

Life in education tends to run hot and cold.
But that's only if all the equipment is working correctly.
Fortunately for Science Hill School, their ongoing efforts to install a new HVAC system are going "smoothly," according to Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse.
"Everything is right on schedule," he said. "It's surprisingly smooth, and I owe that to Deco Architects in Somerset and SKY Engineering out of Bowling Green."
While those are the main companies Science Hill has been working with on the project, the single-facility district in northern Pulaski County will open bids for two particular aspects of the work to be done -- mechanical and electrical.
It's promising, then, that there were four mechanical engineers and three electrical at a pre-bid meeting, and Dyehouse expects the bids to come in on target or even a little bit less for what the district is expecting to pay.
The project will cost "in the neighborhood" of $800,000, said Dyehouse. But the investment is worth it to put in a new HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system to regulate temperature at the school, which serves students up through the eighth grade.
"(The current system) is 28 years old," said Dyehouse. "We're just having to make repairs on the old system. ... The units are above the ceiling. They always have the potential to go bad and start leaking."
And it's costly to replace them -- $6,000 a pop. Dyehouse said that in the last two years, the school district has spent about $30,000 making repairs.
"So it was a no-brainer" to just replace the whole thing, said Dyehouse.
Work is expected to get underway as soon as the 2019-20 school year ends in May -- Dyehouse says that without many snow days, they expect the school calendar to be on schedule this year.
"The last day of school, when school gets out, the construction workers will come in ... and start stripping out the old (system)," said Dyehouse.
Likewise, Dyehouse is expecting work to be completed by the start of the next school year on August 6.
