A Science Hill man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after running from law enforcement early Friday morning.
William Eric Brown, 37, of Alice Lane, was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 1:17 a.m. Friday on charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified), second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Disregarding a Traffic Controlled Device - Traffic Light, Speeding 26 MPH over the Speed Limit, Careless Driving and No Insurance.
Brown came to authorities' attention, according to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, as deputies responded to a residential alarm. While en route, a second call came into Pulaski 911 Dispatch about a hearing a motorcycle in the vicinity. Before it was determined that the motorcycle had nothing to do with the alarm activation, PCSO Deputy Steven Alexander observed a 2006 Honda motorcycle running a red light at the intersection of Oak Hill Road and Ky. 914. When the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the operator -- later identified as Brown -- accelerated.
Dep. Alexander, according to PCSO, followed at a safe distance with his emergency equipment activated. He saw the motorcycle wreck on the off-ramp leading to the Cumberland Parkway. When it stopped, Brown began running but was soon caught by deputies and taken into custody. Following the arrest, Dep. Brandon Smith and K-9 Leo were able to locate 28.4 grams (one ounce) of methamphetamine as well as $1,393 in cash.
Brown was taken from the scene by Somerset-Pulaski EMS to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained in the wreck -- sliding along the roadway.
Also assisting at the scene were the Somerset Police Department and Somerset Fire Department.
After he was treated at LCRH, Brown was transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center by Dep. Brown where he was lodged under the local charges as well as outstanding warrants from Madison County District Court charging him with another count of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine) as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The ongoing investigation is being led by Dep. Alexander and PCSO's Narcotics Division.
At press time, Brown remained lodged at PCDC. He had been arraigned later Friday and has next been scheduled for a review in Pulaski District Court on June 10.
