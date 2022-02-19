A Science Hill man is facing drug-related charges after his truck was stopped Tuesday night for an equipment violation.
James Harley Beach, 20, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (1st Offense, more than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Tail Lamps in connection to the traffic stop.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported that Deputy Tan Hudson pulled Beach's Ford F-150 over at approximately 10:14 p.m. Tuesday on Ky. 80 after he noticed the equipment violation on the pickup.
Beach, who was driving, and a passenger in the backseat -- 40-year-old David Christian Tyndall of Eubank -- were each wanted on outstanding warrants.
According to the sheriff's release, Beach was first arrested on a Casey District Court warrant charging him with insurance, license, and vehicle registration offenses. He was also served with a Pulaski County indictment for Theft By Unlawful Taking (Firearm).
Tyndall had been wanted in Lincoln County for Failure to Pay Court Costs and Violation of Probation in connection to a 2021 heroin possession arrest.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, Dep. Hudson found three different bags of suspected methamphetamine that weighed a total of approximately 12 grams as well as digital scales usually associated with the sell and possession of illegal drugs. The deputy was able to determine, according to the sheriff's release, that the illegal drugs belonged to Beach.
An unnamed woman who had been riding in the front passenger seat was not charged and had no previous violations.
Beach and Tyndall were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where they remained at press time.
Beach pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on the new charges and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Pulaski District Court next Wednesday.
Dep. Hudson is leading the ongoing investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Pulaski County Sheriff's Sergeant Steven Alexander and Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or leave a tip at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com. You can remain anonymous.
