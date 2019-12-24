It's not hard to go out on a limb and say that Science Hill's Michael Gibson has the Christmas spirit.
Over the years, the Commonwealth Journal has tracked Gibson's growing collection of trees, nativities, and Santas on display.
Back in 2016, there were around 50 Christmas trees on display within his home. By 2017, it jumped to 112 trees. Last year, Gibson counted 115 trees. So this year, it's not a terrible surprise to hear that he estimates he's put up and decorated a record 124 Christmas trees.
Still, it's a little shy of what he wanted.
"I'm hoping to reach my goal next year of 150 (trees). That was this year's goal but it didn't get met," Gibson said as he stood in the dining room of the home he shares with his mother, Lou Denney.
The decorated winter wonderland is only open to be seen by his family and friends - those he invites to tour the house during the Christmas season. Most of that is during one of the two open houses he hosts.
"This is my gift to everybody," he said.
Besides the trees, Gibson has 48 nativity scenes, around 41 Department 56 Christmas Village buildings, an untold number of elves, Santas and Mrs. Clauses dotted around, and 10 "life-size" nutcrackers, meaning that they stand around five feet tall.
"I'm a Christmas freak as they call it. It's my passion. Or addiction you could say. A good addiction, but it's still an addiction," Gibson said.
It's still not the biggest collection that he's heard of. "I'm a member of several Christmas groups on facebook, and some of them's got me beat," he laughs.
He started this year in September, laying out where he wanted the trees to go. Other than a few of the knick-knacks and figures that stay in their cabinets, and a few of the life-size Santas that stay out year-round, everything has to go back into storage once the holidays are over. That can take until sometime in February.
He does all of this on his own. He says that "my OCD wouldn't allow" help from others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.