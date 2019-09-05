A Science Hill man is listed in serious condition at the UK Medical Center after he was extricated from his vehicle.
Dillon Meece, 24, of Norwood-Mt. Zion Road, was airlifted from the scene of a crash that took place around 7:53 a.m. Wednesday on Old Stilesville Road.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, an investigation showed that Meece was traveling south when he left the roadway and over-corrected.
Meece's pickup struck a tree and came to rest against a fence. Meece was extricated by members of the Dabney Volunteer Fire Department with assistance from the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Air Methods provided medical attention.
The accident remains under investigation by Lieutenant Jon Williams.
