Science Hill man facing seven years for meth trafficking

A Science Hill man is facing seven years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance.
John M. Pettyjohn, 40, told Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp that the charge was the result of an incident from June 27, 2018, in which the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office found him in possession of at least two grams of methamphetamine as well as scales.
According to previously published reports, a local grand jury indicted Pettyjohn last December but he eluded being served until May 31. At that time, Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff Marcus Harrison was conducting routine patrol with Eubank Police Chief Tony Duncan. According the arrest citation, the officers were passed by a red 1993 Mazda two-door car but when they checked on the vehicle's license plate number, it came back to a white 1993 Ford pickup.
The officers then attempted to pull the Mazda over for the cross-tagging, but the car allegedly sped up to around 85 miles per hour. As the pursuit continued onto West Ky. 70, the vehicle turned into a nearby residence and the driver proceeded to flee on foot before ultimately giving up.
Pettyjohn reportedly told the officers that he ran because he knew that he had an active indictment for his arrest.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors are recommending a seven-year sentence. On Friday, Pettyjohn acknowledged having two prior felonies. Judge Tapp scheduled final sentencing for December 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.