Science Hill man gets probation in solicitation case

A local man has been given a probated sentence after pleading guilty to Prohibited Use of an Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer for a Sex Offense.
Christopher Ray Powell, 38, of Science Hill, changed his plea on January 27 with one order entered Tuesday probating his three-year sentence for a period of two years and another ordering Powell to register as a sex offender.
Few details were available about the case other than it was involved an incident that occurred on or around October 1, 2020, which was investigated by the Somerset Police Department. A Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Powell on the single count that December.
According to online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Powell's probation period is set to end on January 27, 2024. He is next scheduled to appear before Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker for a case review on July 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.