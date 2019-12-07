Science Hill man pleads guilty in child porn case 

A Science Hill man is set to be sentenced next month after recently pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
Ardyth Ray Prather III, 39, of Science Hill, changed his plea November 21 on two counts of Possess/View Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor. He was set to stand trial next April.
Prather agreed to a five-year split sentence that would call for his to serve three years in prison with the final two years to be probated for a period of five years. Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette scheduled his sentencing for January 16.
The case stemmed from a December 21, 2017, search of Ardyth Prather's residence on Raleigh Road by Kentucky State Police as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.
According to an arrest complaint filed by KSP Detective Justin Oliver, officers found two images of child sexual exploitation, which the defendant "admitted to producing…in Florida. The female juvenile victim was identified" and electronic devices seized for forensic examination.
Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor is a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. The defendant had also been charged as a second-degree Persistent Felony Offender, pertaining to a 2007 reckless homicide conviction following a fatal car accident.
