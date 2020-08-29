Science Hill man pleads guilty in second local fleeing case

A man who led local authorities on two chases back in September 2018 and is already serving time for one has now pleaded guilty to the second.
Jordan Scott Coomer, 25, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court on August 21 for a pretrial conference on charges including first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), and Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred back on September 10, 2018. Coomer is currently serving five years at the Wayne County Detention Center in connection to another chase that had occurred just two weeks later, on September 25, 2018. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January 2019 to first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000; first-degree Criminal Mischief; and first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on Foot).
In exchange for Coomer's guilty plea in the pending case, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman is recommending that he serve another four years.
Coomer's final sentencing has been scheduled for October 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.