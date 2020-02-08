Science Hill man sentenced in child porn case

A Science Hill man was formally sentenced last week after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography in November.
Ardyth Ray Prather III, 39, of Science Hill, was sentenced to a total of five years on two counts of Possess/View Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor as well as one count of second-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
Prather agreed to a split sentence that would call for him to serve three years in prison for the possession charges with the final two years to be conditionally discharged. Among the conditions were that Prather seek treatment as a sex offender.
The case stemmed from a December 21, 2017, search of Prather's residence on Raleigh Road by Kentucky State Police as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.
According to an arrest complaint filed by KSP Detective Justin Oliver, officers found two images of child sexual exploitation, which the defendant "admitted to producing…in Florida. The female juvenile victim was identified" and electronic devices seized for forensic examination.
Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette formalized the sentence on January 30. Prather, who had been free on bond, was taken into custody and remains lodged at press time in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
