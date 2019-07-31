Science Hill man sentenced to five years for DUI-related wreck

A Science Hill man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for his role in a vehicle collision that occurred last September.
Scott Alan Scheaffer, 45, of Johnny Drive, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Pulaski Circuit Court to Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense) as well as three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment in connection to a two-vehicle collision which occurred the evening of September 9, 2018, on West Ky. 635.
According to Scheaffer's citation at the time, witnesses told the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office that Scheaffer was westbound on the highway when he crossed into the eastbound lane striking a vehicle driven by Wesley Hill head on. Deputy Marcus Harrison reported that he smelled alcohol on Scheaffer, who subsequently failed a field sobriety test.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Scheaffer last November.
Scheaffer is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
