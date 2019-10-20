Science Hill man sought in woman's disappearance

The Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force is seeking out a person of interest in the case of a woman's disappearance.
Corky L. Hendricks, 39, of Science Hill, is being sought for questioning in the case of LeeAnna Brumley, who vanished on May 22. Her family says they've had no communication with her since then.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said there are two warrants out for Hendricks' arrest. One is for charges related to being a felon, and the other is for growing marijuana. Deputies said Hendricks should be considered armed and dangerous.
Brumley's mother, Anita Duggins Helton, told WKYT-TV that her daughter battled addiction and while she spent most of her nights on friends' couches, she always tried to keep contact with her family. When phone calls and Facebook posts ended, the family knew something was wrong.
If you know anything about Hendricks or where he could be, you can call the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145.
