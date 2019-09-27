Scutchfield: 'Inactive' voters did not return mailing

The assistant director of the State Board of Elections says the reason 1,297 Pulaski County registered voters and about 175,000 across the state have been put in an "inactive" list is that two mailings to their addresses have not been returned.
Jennifer Scutchfield said "We tried to notify ... we sent one mailing out and these were returned. We sent out a second mailing and these were returned." The "inactive" voters must update addresses to show where they currently live, she indicated.
"They are still registered," insisted Scutchfield. However, when an "inactive" registered voter goes to the polls at the November 5 General Election, if they have not updated their registration, they will have to re-register at the precinct. An "inactive" registered voter will be allowed to re-register at the precinct, but unregistered voters must have registered to vote by the October 7 deadline or they will not be allowed to vote.
Mark Vaught, Pulaski County election coordinator, Becca Shepherd, Election Department manager, and Tanya Brown, deputy county clerk, all reiterated an "inactive" registered voter at the polls will be able to vote, but they will have to fill out an "Oath of Voter" card and voter registration card before voting.
"A precinct officer first must call the county clerk's office to make sure the potential voter is a registered voter on the "inactive" list," said Vaught. "Then he or she, if on the 'inactive' list, must register again at the polls."
Pointing out the likelihood of Pulaski countians voting heavily during a gubernatorial election, a reporter wondered what happens if a large percentage of the nearly 1,300 "inactive" voters go to the polls and have to re-register during voting hours. What kind of tie-up will this create at polling places on Election Day?
"You'll have to ask your county clerk about that," Scutchfield responded. However, she said only about 10 percent of "inactive" voters have shown up at the polls during previous elections.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes this week raised concerns to the State Board of Elections that many of some 175,000 Kentucky voters designated "inactive" by the Board of Elections may have voted as recently as the 2018 General Election. And, according to Grimes' news release, despite her request, GoVoteKy.com, the state voter website, does not display an "inactive" or "active" voter status.
It appears, according to Grimes' statement, many Pulaski County and Kentucky voters may not know their voter registration status for the upcoming election. Grimes stressed Kentucky voters should review and update their registration before going to vote. Questions should be forwarded to the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100, or Pulaski County voters may call the county clerk's office at 679-2042.
This is a gubernatorial election at which a governor, lieutenant governor and state constitutional officers will be elected. The Democratic Party of Kentucky has demanded the state election board immediately reactivate the approximately 175,000 Kentucky voters on the "inactive" list.
According to the Associated Press, The State Board of Elections is under a federal consent decree requiring the board to implement a mailing process to reach out to voters who have not participated in the two previous federal election cycles or have not updated their voter information during the same period. This is apparently the mailing process to which Scutchfield alluded.
