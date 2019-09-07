Three people are facing felony drug charges in connection to an investigation conducted by local constables.
That investigation began Tuesday, when Constables Mike Wallace, Gary Baldock and Shane Haste received information about drugs being sold from a local motel room. Once they had established probable cause, they applied for a search warrant for Room 234 at the Red Roof Inn.
With the help of Wallace's K9, Rowdy, the constables executed a Pulaski County District Court search warrant and located crystal methamphetamine, prescription pills, plastic bags, digital scales, and $302 in cash.
Arrested early Wednesday morning as a result of the search were:
• Ryan Christopher Taylor, 34, of Brandon, Florida, was charged with three counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at arraignment on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on September 11 for a preliminary hearing.
• Dixie Jo Woods, 31, of Waynesburg, was charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Records indicate Woods' case is still active and scheduled for review on November 13, meaning it could be presented to the local grand jury.
• Jessie Lee Johnson, 36, of Science Hill, was charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine). Records indicate Johnson's case is still active and scheduled for review on November 13, meaning it could be presented to the local grand jury.
A fourth man was arrested at the scene but court records indicate that his case was subsequently dismissed in Pulaski District Court.
