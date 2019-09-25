Two individuals are facing multiple felonies following the execution of a search warrant in northern Pulaski County over the weekend.
William M. Linville, 48, of Eubank, and Rebecca Lynn Mardis, 48, of London, were arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (2 or more grams of methamphetamine), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.
The charges stem, according to 5th District Constable Mike Wallace, from information that he had received regarding the two traveling to Ohio to buy crystal meth for re-sale. The constable reported that he and District 2 Constable Shane Haste set up surveillance on the trailer where the two live on East Ky. 70.
According to Wallace, the couple returned home around 5 a.m. Saturday morning after which heavy traffic was observed coming and going from the home. Constable Wallace used to the information to apply for a search warrant which was executed late Saturday night. He reported that the constables -- also including Gary Baldock and Eric Strunk -- recovered some 50 grams of meth, a shotgun and pistol, digital scales, plastic baggies, pills, $2,813 in cash, and two vehicles.
Both Linville and Mardis were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. They were arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday morning -- pleading not guilty to charges and being scheduled for preliminary hearings on October 2.
Mardis has been released on bond while Linville remains at PCDC without bond. Just last month, Linville had been granted a two-year pretrial diversion for another meth possession charge dating back to April. With the new arrest, Linville is facing an additional charge of violating the terms of that diversion.
