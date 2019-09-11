Mitzi Sears, the Nancy woman who is accused of scamming more than $450,000 in a real estate scheme, has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison.
Additionally, Sears will be required to be on supervised release for five years and pay more than $500,000 in restitution. She also will forfeit a property on Happy Ridge Road bought with the illegally-gotten funds.
According to court documents, Sears' term will begin on October 9.
Sears pleaded guilty in May to bank fraud. She was charged with scheming to obtain funds by defrauding and elderly couple.
The scheme began in December 2009, and continued through July 2018.
In her plea agreement, Sears admitted to convincing a victim to purchase a piece of property jointly as an investment, then falsely told the victim that the property was subject to a lawsuit.
She would pretend to be various people in phone calls, and drafted false emails to convince the victim of the lawsuit.
The victim and his wife wrote numerous checks to Sears. Sears forged 16 further checks from the victim's account.
Then, in August 2014, Sears convinced the victim to obtain a $40,000 loan and give the money to Sears.
The victim received the loan from Citizens National Bank using false information provided by Sears.
The documents state that the victim has paid $12,308 in interest and fees on the loan.
