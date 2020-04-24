After holding their first meeting of the month over Facebook Live, Pulaski County Fiscal Court announced this week that their second meeting of April -- set for next Tuesday -- will be canceled.
Fiscal Court traditionally meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, but that schedule was disrupted last month with the arrival of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kentucky. On March 16, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley issued an emergency order declaring a county state of emergency and closing the Pulaski County Courthouse to in-person traffic. The March 24 meeting was canceled outright while the April 14 meeting was broadcast via Facebook Live.
To comply with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, the courthouse remains closed to the public for all non-essential services.
The next meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court will be held May 12 at 10 a.m. Its agenda will be posted on courthouse doors, Facebook and the county website at www.pulaskigov.com. The public may view it live on the Facebook page for Pulaski County Government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.