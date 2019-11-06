A Eubank man was arrested this weekend on an outstanding indictment charging him in connection to a marijuana plot that was protected by explosive devices.
Emmanuel Joseph, 34, of County Line Road, was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center at 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning after Pulaski County Deputy Sheriff D'Artaghnan Hudson with the indictment charging him with Cultivate in Marijuana (less than 5 plants, 1st offense), first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, and Possession of a Destructive Device or Booby Trap.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury returned the indictment last month in connection to an investigation that began on August 27. According to Sergeant Dustin Hon, with Kentucky State Police's Cannabis Suppression unit, the plants were initially spotted from the air by the Marijuana Strike Force. The helicopter landed in order for officers to cut the plants down. As two troopers and a National Guard approached the plot, an explosive primed by a shotgun shell to go off by a tripwire detonated near one of the officers.
"He wasn't hurt," Sgt. Hon said, "but it could have been bad. They're legal to buy [the shells] but when you set them up to protect your marijuana, that's a different story."
No arrests were made at the time as no one appeared to be home, Sgt. Hon added. As the investigation continued, KSP's bomb squad located another device on the property and Detective Brandon Curlis, the lead investigator, was able to retrieve another from one of the suspects.
Indicted along with Joseph was William W. Gilliland, 35, of Gary Powell Road in Eubank. He was arrested the morning of October 7 by deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Chief Tony Duncan of the Eubank Police Department and Kentucky State Troopers.
Acting on a tip, law enforcement went to a camper-trailer located at the end of Singleton School Road in Eubank.
"Officers surrounded the camper and instructed the subject to exit the dwelling," according to PCSO.
During a search of the area, a motorcycle was located that did not have a visible license plate. Law enforcement verified that it was reported stolen out of Laurel County, leading to an additional charge of Receiving Stolen Property for Gilliland. The motorcycle is estimated to be worth around $2,600.
Both Joseph and Gilliland remained lodged at press time in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash/property bond. Joseph is currently scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court on November 20.
