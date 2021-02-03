Secretary Adams talks to chamber about proposed election reform bill

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was the featured speaker at February's luncheon for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce -- telling members about the election reform bill currently being drafted for consideration by the General Assembly.
The bill is meant to codify the most successful aspects of this past year's Primary and General elections -- which were far from traditional due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Adams said it would call for at least a few days of in-person early voting as well as keeping vote centers, online voter portal and "curing" procedures for absentee ballots.
"All of these things were done through emergency powers," the secretary said, adding it was appropriate for those powers to expire. "The legislature should write our election laws, so I've encouraged them to take these things that have worked so well …and make those things permanent."
Adams expects to present the bill in about a week. While he was not able to announce sponsors, the secretary indicated it has bipartisan support created from listening to feedback, particularly from county clerks. Those working on the bill, he said, are making an effort to create consensus.
"Other states are calling us asking …how you run elections cleanly and safely with high turnout," Sec. Adams said, noting November's record 65 percent turnout. "…We had huge turnout, and we did it in the midst of a pandemic. Which is a huge testament to Kentucky voters not letting a virus disenfranchise them, but it's also a testament to our county clerks, our poll workers and everyone in both parties who came together in a bipartisan way to make sure that we had an election that was safe and successful."
Adams called it remarkable that Kentucky saw no spikes in COVID cases tied to the two weeks of early voting ahead of the June Primary and another three weeks ahead of the November General Election. "We've seen spikes after the holidays…," he continued, before adding there were also no spikes in voter fraud despite the concerns of some.
While the secretary acknowledged that voter fraud exists, pointing to 22 convictions in Kentucky since 2005, he was quick to say it wasn't widespread.
"The truth is that it happens occasionally, and we focus on what we can do to minimalize it and hopefully eradicate it," Adams said.
While Adams called weeks of in-person early voting a bit much, he noted that perhaps starting on Thursday before each election Tuesday helps voters and those monitoring election security. Vote centers help counties save money and have proven to be more efficient, though Adams said the bill would not call for consolidation of all precincts.
In terms of absentee voting, Adams' administration established an online portal which helped election officials verify the applicant's information and surveil the ballots in real time. The portal also allowed clerks access and voters themselves could monitor the status of their own ballots. Election officials also implemented a "cure" process in order to reach out to voters in the case of irregularities with an absentee ballot.
"Transparency is how you get rid of vote fraud," Sec. Adams said, adding the changes were not only good for voter access but also election security.
In terms of new issues, the bill Adams is working on would streamline voter roll maintenance, ban ballot harvesting -- which isn't technically allowed in Kentucky but Adams added there is no law to enforce against misconduct -- and call for universal paper ballots to ensure confidence in recounts.
In introducing Adams, chamber president Matt Ford said, "Inaugurated as Secretary of State on January 6, 2020, Michael is working to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat, and taking Kentucky from the back of the pack to a national leader in election administration."
Prior to his own election, Sec. Adams had been appointed in 2016 to serve on the Kentucky State Board of Elections. In addition to talking about the elections bill he plans to present to the General Assembly, Adams also talked about his accomplishments in his 13 months in office so far -- some for which he campaigned and others, like holding a presidential election during a pandemic, he didn't see coming.
For Adams, it was important for him to establish a standard of integrity within the Secretary of State's office. "You cannot have public confidence in your election system unless you've got public confidence in the person who runs the election system," he said.
In terms of policy, Adams had run in order to implement a Photo ID law and clean up voter rolls. He called requiring identification at the polls a commonsense idea which had been enacted in both red and blue states. He helped write the bill and rallied support when Governor Andy Beshear vetoed it. Adams even signed Kentucky's Photo ID bill into law after the veto was overridden; per Kentucky law, such bills go to the Secretary of State.
"That was really special that I actually got to personally sign the Photo ID bill into law," Adams said.
Sec. Adams asserted that voter rolls hadn't been properly kept up to date since 2009. While running for office, Adams had campaigned on the notion that 200,000 people registered to vote in Kentucky had either "moved away, passed away or been put away." Once in office, he found the number to be twice as high. Last year, the office removed 34,000 deceased from the rolls.
"We've not disenfranchised anybody," Adams said. "We follow the law and want anyone who's legally able to vote to be registered and vote.…There's nothing Democrat or Republican or liberal or conservative about having voter rolls that accurately reflect…who should be voting."
