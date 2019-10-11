The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that beginning Monday, Oct. 14, crews will begin performing paving operations on KY 914 in Pulaski County.
Work will be performed starting at mile point 0 (Cumberland Parkway) and extend to mile point 3.4 (Oak Hill Road). During these operations the roadway will be reduced to one lane.
Work is expected to be completed in approximately three weeks. The starting date and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.
For Kentucky's latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties atwww.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
