A truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after Wednesday afternoon after the semi he was driving overturned.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, 52-year-old Melvin L. Lear of Lexington was eastbound and turning left from Ky. 914 onto the old Cumberland Parkway when the load of metal plates shifted -- causing the trailer to turn up onto its right side which then caused the cab to roll as well.
Lear was hauling the stacks of metal plates to Hendrickson from a Bowling Green location on behalf of Brown Trucking Company.
Somerset-Pulaski County SRT (Special Response Team) was called to the scene to handle a small fluid spill. Also assisting SPD were the Kentucky Department of Transportation, Somerset Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
