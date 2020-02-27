Sen. Girdler, Rep. Turner weigh in on medical marijuana bill

One week ago, the Kentucky House of Representatives approved a bill that would be the first steps in allowing the medical prescribing of marijuana within the state. That bill has been sent to the Senate for review, but what will happen there? When – or if – the bill is heard by the Senate, how with the vote there go?
Somerset Senator Rick Girdler can’t say.
“I don’t have an answer. I don’t know what’s going to happen with that bill,” he said.
In fact, at any given moment, Girdler said he doesn’t know how he would vote on the bill.
Some days he thinks he agrees with it, but then he has a conversation with a medical professional who says there hasn’t been enough research. So, he thinks he would vote against it.
Then, he talks to someone who has medical issues and says cannabis helps them, and he gets swayed the other way.
He also said he worried about how there was no protection in federal laws for what states are passing, plus the lack of studies into the effectiveness of the product.
“If you listen to the medical professionals, they are not sold on it. They want more studies.”
And if there needs to be more information gathered, maybe it’s best to do that before passing anything, he said.
“Let’s maybe do it right and start with it in the right way.”
At the same time, Girdler admits that he has thought about what would happen if he had a family member in need of help.
“If I had a grandchild or a child who were suffering, and I knew it would help them, I would get it myself. I wouldn’t care.”
Still, he can’t ignore the messages he has been getting about it. He said he has gotten many, many emails on the issue, with the majority of those from people against marijuana legalization.
In his experience, it seems that the younger generations are for it, while those who are older are against it.
Last week, the Kentucky House voted 65-30 in favor of legalizing certain forms of the drug for certain illnesses.
Of the representatives who have a piece of Pulaski, only District 80 Representative David Meade voted in favor of the bill.
District 83’s Jeff Hoover, District 52’s Ken Upchurch and District 85’s Tommy Turner all voted against the measure.
Turner, who is Pulaski's only actual resident in the House, said he voted "no" because he believes there haven't been enough studies done on the effects of medicinal cannabis, echoing some of Girdler's concerns.
"A lot of doctors and pharmacists say there's not enough data out there to say exactly what it does, and what it does (when taken with) other medications," said Turner. "I put confidence in what people smarter than me think. ... We've got some physicians up here, and I have confidence in the ones telling me that. So that's what I voted."
Though Turner is a longtime member of the legislature, well-plugged into the Republican power structure that currently exists in Frankfort, he said he can't say how a Senate vote would likely go.
"I have no idea. It passed the House, but I have no idea whether it will pass (the Senate) or not," he said. "I've not had those conversations. I really don't know."
Usage of the cannabis would not be in the manner one might typically think when hearing the term "marijuana." Smoking would not be allowed, only the use of pills and oils.
A regulatory board would determine which conditions marijuana could be prescribed for, although an amendment to the House bill required chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and nausea or vomiting to be protected conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.