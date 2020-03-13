Senior Center closes in-person activities

The Pulaski County Senior Center is among the 10 in the Lake Cumberland Area Development District (LCADD) which have followed Governor Andy Beshear's recommendation to close temporarily for in-person activities in another step to protect the elderly and others from the new coronavirus.
LCADD is composed of 10 counties, including: Pulaski, Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Russell, Taylor and Wayne counties.
"Upon the recommendation of Governor Andy Beshear, the Lake Cumberland Area Development District will be temporarily closing its Senior Citizens Centers for meals and activities served within the Center," LCADD Executive Director Darryl McGaha stated. "Anyone that receives home delivered meals will continue to receive those in the same manner. Those that are transported to the center will begin receiving home delivered meals. Those that drive to the center, meals will be prepared and available with a time designated for the pickup of the meals. Staff will be available to deliver the meals to your vehicle."
In a pre-recorded message at the Pulaski center, director Jordan Burks advised that regular attendees may pick up there meals, starting March 16, by pulling into the center parking lot between 11:15 and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
"There will be no entry into the center at anytime," the message noted, excepting LCADD staff until further notice. "You do not need to get out and come to door. A staff member will come to your car."
Nearly 200 senior centers prepare about 8,000 meals daily across Kentucky. Efforts are under way to ensure that elderly Kentuckians continue receiving the meals, Beshear said Friday.
“We’re going to do everything we can to either deliver them at home to these seniors who rely on them or through drive-thru meals at senior centers,” the governor told reporters.
Eleven people in Kentucky have tested positive for coronavirus. Two of the newest patients include a 51-year-old man in Harrison County and a 31-year-old woman in Fayette County.
Overall, 118 people in Kentucky have been tested for the virus and 107 of them were negative.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for a few people, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
Beshear previously said that Kentucky’s nursing homes should severely restrict visitors to combat coronavirus from spreading to the elderly. On Thursday, he urged both public and private K-12 schools to cancel in-person classes for the next two weeks, starting Monday.
Beshear has urged people to follow social-distancing practices as a way to help combat the virus, but on Friday he said that doesn’t mean going into isolation for people who are healthy.
“You should continue to get outside,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that you close down your life and you hunker down in your home. It’s just that you practice good hygiene, that you avoid crowds, you stay six feet apart from folks as much as you can.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
