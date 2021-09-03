September 1
• Doyle Stanford Fritts, 57, of Williamsburg, US Marshall transport
• Jonathan Lee Goins, 40, of Sneedville, TN, two counts of Bail Jumping 1st Degree; Failure to Appear
• Timothy Charles Lorraine, 61, of Whitley City, Cruelty to Animals-2nd Degree
• Connie H. Wren, 64, of Crab Orchard, Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer Or Prob Officer; Resisting Arrest
September 2
• Gary Dewayne Huff, 54, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
