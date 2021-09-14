September 10
• James Lee Bolin Jr., 45, of Ferguson, Failure to Appear
• Carli Delane Burton, 26, of Corbin, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Persistent Felony Offender I
• Justin Deron Hill, 33, of Stanford, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
September 11
• Billy Shane Wilson, 44, of Waynesburg, Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Improper Equipment; No Tail Lamps; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; License to be in Possession; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
• Kristy A. Howard, 35, of Somerset, Resisting Arrest; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Darren Ray Privett, 21, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Treston D. Edwards, 36, of Corbin, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Johnny L. Meece, 47, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Drink Alcoholic Bev in Public Place (1st & 2nd Off)
• Charlie Thomas Wesley, 50, of Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Anthony Wayne Montgomery, 37, of Somerset, Forgery, 2nd Degree; Persistent Felony Offender I
• Steven H. Lane, 57, of Lancaster, Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Drink Alcoholic Bev in Public Place (1st & 2nd Off)
• Zachary L. Rollins, 19, of Somerset, Alcohol Intox in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
September 12
• Max B. Joseph, 43, of Crab Orchard, Speeding 26 MPH Or > Speed Limit; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Reckless Driving; Careless Driving; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle); Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Disregarding Stop Sign; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 3rd (Agg Cir); Criminal Littering; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; No Registration Receipt; two counts of Failure To Appear; two counts of Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); two counts of Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree
• Marcus Anthony Hitchcock, 48, of Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Stanley Saylor, 47, of Crab Orchard, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; two counts of Failure to Appear
September 13
• Kyle Thomas Maddox, 41, of Hustonville, Failure to Appear; Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Donna Kaye Barnes, 37, of Somerset, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Christina L. Abbott, 32, of Harrodsburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Billy Joe Stone, 43, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Flagrant Non Support; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Tiffany Ann Geary, 34, of Parkers Lake, no charge specified
